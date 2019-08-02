Forensic report says bones found at alleged criminal’s home belong to teen girl (sources)



Bone fragments collected from the home of alleged criminal Gheorghe Dinca in Caracal belong to a girl aged 15 to 17 years, show the results of a forensic anthropological analysis conducted by the National Institute of Legal Medicine (INML), according to sources with the institute. The forensic analysis was conducted to determine whether the bones are human bones, as well as the gender and approximate age of the body. According to the same sources, the analysis is ready and now the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) is expected to pick it up. INML will also carry out a DNA testing in the same case. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)