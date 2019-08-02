Ousted EduMin Andronescu: My intention wasn’t to accuse Alexandra



Dismissed Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu stated on Friday that her intention regarding her statement made on a television show, wasn’t to accuse Alexandra Macesanu, the 15-year-old teenager who went missing in Caracal, or her parents, for using an illicit means of transportation, but to protect the pupils from criminals. She mentioned that she learned about her removal from office from television, and that she hadn’t spoken with Viorica Dancila after the statements she made the previous evening. "Unfortunately, she didn’t contact me. I was here, in a meeting with a council at the Ministry. We are trying to solve some current issues," Andronescu told Digi 24 private television station. Andronescu explained that her statement on Thursday evening at a private television station, according to which she would have learned at home not to get in any foreign car, "has nothing to do" with Alexandra’s situation. "My intention was, what I actually said, that if the parents don’t tell them, we, at school, we have the obligation to help the children to beware of criminals. This was my message. To start, as of autumn, a school campaign to protect those we tutor in our schools from criminals. It has nothing to do with the situation, except to protect them in the future, because the fact occurred. That was not my intention, to accuse Alexandra or her parents. I didn’t think that, not for a moment. (...) I didn’t stop here, on the show (...). I went on to say: ’In the autumn, we will have to launch a campaign in our schools to teach children how to protect themselves’," Andronescu told Digi24 private broadcaster. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter’s "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. "However, I learned at home not to get in any foreign car," Andronescu said on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister also mentioned in her Facebook post that she will propose Minister of Culture Valer-Daniel Breaz to take over as interim Education Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Ousted EduMin Andronescu: My intention wasn’t to accuse Alexandra.Dismissed Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu stated on Friday that her intention regarding her statement made on a television show, wasn’t to accuse Alexandra Macesanu, the 15-year-old teenager who went missing in Caracal, or her parents, for using an illicit means of transportation, but to protect the pupils from criminals. She mentioned that she learned about her removal from office from television, and that she hadn’t spoken with Viorica Dancila after the statements she made the previous evening. "Unfortunately, she didn’t contact me. I was here, in a meeting with a council at the Ministry. We are trying to solve some current issues," Andronescu told Digi 24 private television station. Andronescu explained that her statement on Thursday evening at a private television station, according to which she would have learned at home not to get in any foreign car, "has nothing to do" with Alexandra’s situation. "My intention was, what I actually said, that if the parents don’t tell them, we, at school, we have the obligation to help the children to beware of criminals. This was my message. To start, as of autumn, a school campaign to protect those we tutor in our schools from criminals. It has nothing to do with the situation, except to protect them in the future, because the fact occurred. That was not my intention, to accuse Alexandra or her parents. I didn’t think that, not for a moment. (...) I didn’t stop here, on the show (...). I went on to say: ’In the autumn, we will have to launch a campaign in our schools to teach children how to protect themselves’," Andronescu told Digi24 private broadcaster. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter’s "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. "However, I learned at home not to get in any foreign car," Andronescu said on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister also mentioned in her Facebook post that she will propose Minister of Culture Valer-Daniel Breaz to take over as interim Education Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis sends message on the 100th anniversary since establishment of Romanian administration in Timisoara President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message to mark the 100th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian administration in Timisoara, pointing out that, on the same year when we also mark the 30th anniversary year of the December 1989 Revolution, started in Timisoara, a (...)



Caracal case/DIICOT: Lab tests show genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Macesanu The lab tests conducted so far in the Caracal case showed the genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Mihaela Macesanu, the result being based on the scientific comparison of the genetic profile of the sample taken from the defendant's house with the genetic profile of the (...)



​Teenage girl missing in suspected murder case confirmed dead by DNA tests, say judicial sources and relative Results of DNA tests have "99% confirmed" that bones found in the home of a suspect murderer in Caracal, South Romania belong to the missing teenager whose suspected death has shaken the country for the past week, as judicial sources have told news agency Agerpres. A relative of the (...)



Blood stains found in avowed criminal Dinca's house (sources) Investigators who went to Caracal on Friday, at Gheorghe Dinca's house, the man who admitted having killed teenage girls Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, found blood stains and bone fragments, according to some judicial sources. The fragments appear to be of human bones and they (...)



Romania's Tig advance to Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe semis Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0. World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten (...)



Forensic report says bones found at alleged criminal's home belong to teen girl (sources) Bone fragments collected from the home of alleged criminal Gheorghe Dinca in Caracal belong to a girl aged 15 to 17 years, show the results of a forensic anthropological analysis conducted by the National Institute of Legal Medicine (INML), according to sources with the institute. The forensic (...)



UPDATE 1 PM Dancila fires EduMin Andronescu, recommends interim replacement Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter's "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. "I have decided to fire Mrs Ecaterina Andronescu from her (...)

