Romania’s Tig advance to Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe semis



Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0. World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten minutes to overcome Gorgodze, world number 194, and in the semi-finals she meets Italian Jasmine Paolini, world number 132, who defeated German Stephanie Wagner, world number 286, 7-5 6-4. For her performance so far, Tig won 6,000 US dollars and 57 WTA singles points. Last week, Tig reached the final of the Bucharest Open and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Baltic Open at Jurmala, Latvia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Dragut, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)