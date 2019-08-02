Teenage girl missing in suspected murder case confirmed dead by DNA tests, say judicial sources and relative
Aug 2, 2019
Results of DNA tests have "99% confirmed" that bones found in the home of a suspect murderer in Caracal, South Romania belong to the missing teenager whose suspected death has shaken the country for the past week, as judicial sources have told news agency Agerpres. A relative of the victim also said that the Justice minister informed parents about the finding. An official announcement has yet to be made.
