Caracal case/DIICOT: Lab tests show genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Macesanu



The lab tests conducted so far in the Caracal case showed the genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Mihaela Macesanu, the result being based on the scientific comparison of the genetic profile of the sample taken from the defendant’s house with the genetic profile of the girls’ parents, the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism informed on Saturday. "DIICOT continues the activities started yesterday with the search of the defendant’s house by complex teams of prosecutors carrying out the criminal proceedings, policemen specialized in murder cases, criminologists and policemen from the IGPR (General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police) - DCCO (Directorate for Combating Organised Crime) specialized structures. We specify that, after testing the samples in the lab, what we found out so far is that the genetic profile belongs to a single person, Macesanu Alexandra Mihaela, this result being based on the scientific comparison of the genetic profile of the sample taken from the defendant’s house with the genetic profile of the girls’ parents," showed a release of DIICOT sent to AGERPRES. The DIICOT received this result from INML (the National Institute of Forensic Medicine) on Friday evening, with the actual experts’ report with the same data to be released on Saturday. "After receiving the information, DIICOT immediately made it public, according to the provisions of article 1 paragraph 2 GEO no. 78/2016 regarding the organisation and functioning of DIICOT and the article 62 paragraph 2 of Law no. 304/2004, with the subsequent modifications and completions regarding the judicial organisation. The conclusion of the tests is not confidential information in the context of the criminal proceedings, but an information of a public interest, which must be communicated to the family, and the family of the victim was indeed announced immediately, out of respect and compassion for their suffering and considering also the family’s request in this respect, to not find out about this from other sources," specified the release. DIICOT also added that the criminal proceedings will definitely continue considering this report, included for first degree murder, as stipulated by art. 188 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code corroborated with article 189 a, h of the Criminal Code. DIICOT sent condolences to the family and announced that it will bring new information/press statement at the end of the activities on Saturday. 