President Iohannis sends message on the 100th anniversary since establishment of Romanian administration in Timisoara



President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message to mark the 100th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian administration in Timisoara, pointing out that, on the same year when we also mark the 30th anniversary year of the December 1989 Revolution, started in Timisoara, a fundamental moment in the contemporary history of Romania, remembering the events that happened a century ago gains a strong significance. "August 3, 1919 is a day with a special symbolism for Timisoara, the day when the Proclamation from Alba Iulia was fulfilled on December 1, 1918, by installing the Romanian administration in Banat. By extending the Romanian administration in Timisoara and in Banat, our country came to have, for the first time, the shape of all the provinces inhabited by the Romanians. The establishment of the Romanian administration in Timisoara must be appreciated in its diplomatic and military context, in which Romania proved loyal in implementing the treaties signed with the Allies and, at the same time, a contributing force to the stability of the region, threatened by Bolshevism. In the year when we mark 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989, started in Timisoara, a fundamental moment in the contemporary history of Romania, remembering the events that happened a century ago has a strong significance. The building of the rule of law state, of the liberal democracy, it’s a feature of the development of the Romanian society, for which all generations worked, starting with the year 1848. Timisoara fully contributed to the building of a state founded on freedom, solidarity and respect of all identities," the head of state said in his message. Klaus Iohannis underscored that "Romania is an integral part of the project of a united Europe, as a space of security, prosperity, social justice and cohesion," and "Romanians have invested themselves in this project because it follows the aspirations put forward by our forerunners" . "Timisoara is one of the places where this project has strong roots: the city where Romania was founded 100 years ago is also the place where, through sacrifice, the freedom we enjoy today has emerged. A century ago, with the peoples’ will and their dedication on the battlefield, the political commitment of the elites and the earnestness of the diplomats, the Romanians showed that they were willing to sacrifice themselves for their legitimate aspirations, but also that they could build a modern state, following the western model, a homeland of equality of rights. 