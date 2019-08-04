Border Police: 28 Afghanis caught at border with Hungary



Bucharest, Aug 4 /Agerpres/ - Border policemen with the General Inspectorate for Border Police (IGPF) have apprehended 28 citizens from Afghanistan, together with two Romanian guides, while they were attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary. According to a release of the IGPF sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, acting on information acquired, the policemen in the Carei Sector of Satu Mare County, took action, on Saturday, to prevent an illegal border crossing. "Thus, around 9.00 hrs, border policemen, together with policemen of the 5th Rural Precinct Petresti, identified, in the area of Ciumesti, Satu Mare county, two vehicles that were traveling towards the border with Hungary. The measure to intercept the vehicles was taken immediately in order to identify the cars’ drivers, establishing that they were two Romanian citizens, aged 39 and 21. Furthermore, approximately 4 km from the border line, a group containing 28 foreign citizens were apprechended while they were heading towards the border," the release mentions. IGPF informs that from the first checks, it was established that the persons apprehended were citizens of Afghanistan, 11 adults and 17 minors, aged between 14 and 31, who were intending to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Furthermore, it was established that the Afghanis were transported to the border area with the aid of the two vehicles driven by the Romanian citizens. As a consequence, the quoted source mentions, the Romanian drivers are under investigation by the Border Police for migrant trafficking, while the citizens from Afghanistan for committing the offence of fraudulent crossing of the state border. The investigations are being conducted by the case prosecutor with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Satu Mare Tribunal, the two drivers being recommended for remand for 30 days, the IGPF mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) Border Police: 28 Afghanis caught at border with Hungary.Bucharest, Aug 4 /Agerpres/ - Border policemen with the General Inspectorate for Border Police (IGPF) have apprehended 28 citizens from Afghanistan, together with two Romanian guides, while they were attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary. According to a release of the IGPF sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, acting on information acquired, the policemen in the Carei Sector of Satu Mare County, took action, on Saturday, to prevent an illegal border crossing. "Thus, around 9.00 hrs, border policemen, together with policemen of the 5th Rural Precinct Petresti, identified, in the area of Ciumesti, Satu Mare county, two vehicles that were traveling towards the border with Hungary. The measure to intercept the vehicles was taken immediately in order to identify the cars’ drivers, establishing that they were two Romanian citizens, aged 39 and 21. Furthermore, approximately 4 km from the border line, a group containing 28 foreign citizens were apprechended while they were heading towards the border," the release mentions. IGPF informs that from the first checks, it was established that the persons apprehended were citizens of Afghanistan, 11 adults and 17 minors, aged between 14 and 31, who were intending to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Furthermore, it was established that the Afghanis were transported to the border area with the aid of the two vehicles driven by the Romanian citizens. As a consequence, the quoted source mentions, the Romanian drivers are under investigation by the Border Police for migrant trafficking, while the citizens from Afghanistan for committing the offence of fraudulent crossing of the state border. The investigations are being conducted by the case prosecutor with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Satu Mare Tribunal, the two drivers being recommended for remand for 30 days, the IGPF mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Tig wins 2019 Karlsruhe Open singles title Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig won the 125,000-USD Karlsruhe Open tournament on Sunday, after defeating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the final. Tig, 25, world number 223, who continues the climb to the top 100 rankings, prevailed in one hour and 38 minutes over second (...)



Over 300,000 Romanians have returned to work in their country since the beginning of 2019 By Constantin Radut According to the information received from the Ministry of Labor and from non-governmental organizations, since the beginning of 2019, over 300,000 Romanians working abroad have returned to the country. It is the first big wave of Romanian emigrants returning to the (...)



President Iohannis sends message on the 100th anniversary since establishment of Romanian administration in Timisoara President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message to mark the 100th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian administration in Timisoara, pointing out that, on the same year when we also mark the 30th anniversary year of the December 1989 Revolution, started in Timisoara, a (...)



Caracal case/DIICOT: Lab tests show genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Macesanu The lab tests conducted so far in the Caracal case showed the genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Mihaela Macesanu, the result being based on the scientific comparison of the genetic profile of the sample taken from the defendant's house with the genetic profile of the (...)



​Teenage girl missing in suspected murder case confirmed dead by DNA tests, say judicial sources and relative Results of DNA tests have "99% confirmed" that bones found in the home of a suspect murderer in Caracal, South Romania belong to the missing teenager whose suspected death has shaken the country for the past week, as judicial sources have told news agency Agerpres. A relative of the (...)



Blood stains found in avowed criminal Dinca's house (sources) Investigators who went to Caracal on Friday, at Gheorghe Dinca's house, the man who admitted having killed teenage girls Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, found blood stains and bone fragments, according to some judicial sources. The fragments appear to be of human bones and they (...)



Romania's Tig advance to Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe semis Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0. World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten (...)

