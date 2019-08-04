Over 300,000 Romanians have returned to work in their country since the beginning of 2019



By Constantin Radut According to the information received from the Ministry of Labor and from non-governmental organizations, since the beginning of 2019, over 300,000 Romanians working abroad have returned to the country. It is the first big wave of Romanian emigrants returning to the (...) Over 300,000 Romanians have returned to work in their country since the beginning of 2019.By Constantin Radut According to the information received from the Ministry of Labor and from non-governmental organizations, since the beginning of 2019, over 300,000 Romanians working abroad have returned to the country. It is the first big wave of Romanian emigrants returning to the (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]