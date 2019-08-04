 
August 4, 2019

Over 300,000 Romanians have returned to work in their country since the beginning of 2019
By Constantin Radut According to the information received from the Ministry of Labor and from non-governmental organizations, since the beginning of 2019, over 300,000 Romanians working abroad have returned to the country. It is the first big wave of Romanian emigrants returning to the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Tig wins 2019 Karlsruhe Open singles title Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig won the 125,000-USD Karlsruhe Open tournament on Sunday, after defeating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the final. Tig, 25, world number 223, who continues the climb to the top 100 rankings, prevailed in one hour and 38 minutes over second (...)

Border Police: 28 Afghanis caught at border with Hungary Bucharest, Aug 4 /Agerpres/ - Border policemen with the General Inspectorate for Border Police (IGPF) have apprehended 28 citizens from Afghanistan, together with two Romanian guides, while they were attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary. According to a release of the IGPF sent (...)

President Iohannis sends message on the 100th anniversary since establishment of Romanian administration in Timisoara President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message to mark the 100th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian administration in Timisoara, pointing out that, on the same year when we also mark the 30th anniversary year of the December 1989 Revolution, started in Timisoara, a (...)

Caracal case/DIICOT: Lab tests show genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Macesanu The lab tests conducted so far in the Caracal case showed the genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Mihaela Macesanu, the result being based on the scientific comparison of the genetic profile of the sample taken from the defendant&#39;s house with the genetic profile of the (...)

​Teenage girl missing in suspected murder case confirmed dead by DNA tests, say judicial sources and relative Results of DNA tests have "99% confirmed" that bones found in the home of a suspect murderer in Caracal, South Romania belong to the missing teenager whose suspected death has shaken the country for the past week, as judicial sources have told news agency Agerpres. A relative of the (...)

Blood stains found in avowed criminal Dinca's house (sources) Investigators who went to Caracal on Friday, at Gheorghe Dinca&#39;s house, the man who admitted having killed teenage girls Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, found blood stains and bone fragments, according to some judicial sources. The fragments appear to be of human bones and they (...)

Romania's Tig advance to Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe semis Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women&#39;s singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0. World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten (...)

 

