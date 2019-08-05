Romania’s Tig wins 2019 Karlsruhe Open singles title



Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig won the 125,000-USD Karlsruhe Open tournament on Sunday, after defeating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the final. Tig, 25, world number 223, who continues the climb to the top 100 rankings, prevailed in one hour and 38 minutes over second seed Alison van Uytvanck, 25, world number 65. Tig previously played two more WTA finals in her career, the first in 2015 in Baku and the other last month in Bucharest. For his performance at the Karlsruhe Open, the Romanian won 20,000 US dollars and 160 WTA singles points.