Another case of passive police reported, linked to Caracal murders



A friend of one of the suspected victims of the murderer in Caracal, South Romania is now the target of acts of aggression which the police appear to witness passively, Romanian newspaper Libertatea reports. The report comes as the police faces mounting pressure over its incapacity to help people in need - as shown in the Caracal murder case and, more recently, by the suspected rape case in Galati, East Romania.