New scandal hits embattled Romanian police after suspected rape case in Galati city



An inquiry within the police structures in Galati, Eastern Romania has been launched after two police officers there were filmed refusing to intervene to help a bloodied girl who was believed to be a rape victim, according to news agency Mediafax. The case, which prompted positions from central authorities, deals a new blow to the Romanian police, in wake of the national outrage caused by a murder case in Caracal over the past two weeks. [Read the article in HotNews]