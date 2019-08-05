Acting IntMin Firo on Galati case: I ordered the immediate verification, those responsible to be held accountable



Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor stated, in relation to the policemen from Galati who only intervened in a case of a minor covered in blood out on the street when the passers-by urged them too, that he ordered "immediate, firm verification measures," labeling the attitude of the policemen involved in this case as "inadmissible." "In respect to the Galati case, I ordered firm measures to immediately verify what happened, after that, those responsible will be held accountable, according to the law. I won't accept such situations to ever happen again, the attitude of the policemen involved in this case is inadmissible," Mihai Fifor posted on his Facebook page, after the video-conference he held with the chiefs of county inspectorates. Two policemen, a man and a woman, are facing disciplinary investigations for they only intervened on Sunday in a case of a minor covered in blood out on the street when the passers-by urged them too, with the images depicting them surfacing in the public space, the Public Relation Department of the Galati County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) informed on Monday. "The leadership of the Galati County Police Inspectorate ordered, ever since yesterday [Sunday] the initiation of a disciplinary investigation against the two policemen, at the end of which the legal measures required are to be implemented. The minor who appears in the images was transported to the hospital with a rescue crew and, depending on the results of the verifications and the result of the medical-legal expertise report, it will be established whether she was the victim of a crime," the release informs. A woman filmed a minor covered in blood on George Cosbuc Street in Galati and claims that she stopped a police car to intervene in this case. The video recording shows that the two policemen in the car, one of the members being a woman, remained in the vehicle, at a distance from the injured girl and only at the witnesses' insistence did they intervene and called an ambulance that transported the minor to the hospital for medical care. Medical sources argue that the minor comes from a foster home and had been the victim of a rape. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

