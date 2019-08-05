UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree appointing interim Education Minister



President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed a decree appointing incumbent Minister of Culture Daniel Breaz interim Education Minister. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis also signed a decree dismissing Ecaterina Andronescu as Education Minister. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter’s "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. "Hers are statements that show a lack of understanding, in particular of the Caracal case and, in general of the way we need to protect our children from kidnappings, aggression, abuse and human trafficking. Hers is an attitude of no responsibility, which does not reflect the position of the Government and which I do not wish to become associated with the Executive I lead," Dancila wrote in a Facebook post. Dismissed Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu, said on Thursday evening that she had "learned at home" not to climb "in any foreign car," referencing to the case of Alexandra, a 15-year-old teenager kidnapped and imprisoned in Caracal by a man she hitch-hiked. "For example, Alexandra was a student and she had a travel pass, I have learned from the School Inspectorate. What made her hitch-hike? I think that in the beginning of the school year, we will have to introduce in all the schools a child protection system and teach them to protect themselves, to stay safe, because I was taught at home myself... I think that we have to do all this in schools repeatedly," said Andronescu, according to the website of the Antena 3 private broadcaster. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree appointing interim Education Minister.President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed a decree appointing incumbent Minister of Culture Daniel Breaz interim Education Minister. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis also signed a decree dismissing Ecaterina Andronescu as Education Minister. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter’s "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. "Hers are statements that show a lack of understanding, in particular of the Caracal case and, in general of the way we need to protect our children from kidnappings, aggression, abuse and human trafficking. Hers is an attitude of no responsibility, which does not reflect the position of the Government and which I do not wish to become associated with the Executive I lead," Dancila wrote in a Facebook post. Dismissed Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu, said on Thursday evening that she had "learned at home" not to climb "in any foreign car," referencing to the case of Alexandra, a 15-year-old teenager kidnapped and imprisoned in Caracal by a man she hitch-hiked. "For example, Alexandra was a student and she had a travel pass, I have learned from the School Inspectorate. What made her hitch-hike? I think that in the beginning of the school year, we will have to introduce in all the schools a child protection system and teach them to protect themselves, to stay safe, because I was taught at home myself... I think that we have to do all this in schools repeatedly," said Andronescu, according to the website of the Antena 3 private broadcaster. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Team Romania wins four medals at 2019 International Geography Olympiad Team Romania competing in the 16th edition of the International Geography Olympiad, which took place in Hong Kong, China, July 30 - August 5, has won four medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze, according to the Ministry of National Education (MEN). "After a gold medal in 2018 at the (...)



Report on 112 emergency call service to be released Wednesday Senior official Raed Arafat said on Tuesday that the committee tasked with improving the localisation service through the 112 emergency call service will release its report on Wednesday. "It is a report on the measures to be taken to improve the localisation issues - we are working with (...)



StreamWIDE Relocates Bucharest Office to Timpuri Noi Square StreamWIDE, a company specialized in the software and telecommunications industry, relocates its office in Bucharest in the Timpuri Noi Square project, joining the new IT hub created in the business park developed by Vastint (...)



Under revision bill, gov't revenues to increase by 2.25 billion lei, expenses by 285.7 million lei In its latest budget revision bill, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) projects an increase by 2.251 billion lei in the 2019 government revenues and by 285.7 million lei in the public expenses. According to the bill, published on Tuesday morning on the MFP website, in the case of revenues, (...)



Uber Opens Largest Driver Assistance Center in CEE in Bucharest Uber on opens its largest assistance center for driver in Central and Eastern Europe in the northern part of Bucharest, following an investment of $250,000.



Romanian government official criticized for comparing president Iohannis to Adolf Hitler The institute studying the Holocaust in Romania has criticised the gesture of a government official who has published a photo collage comparing President Klaus Iohannis to Adolf Hitler.



Police officers sent walking as "sanction" for failing to get out of car and help suspected rape victim Police officers in the Eastern Romanian city of Galati, who refused to get off their car and failed to help a teenage girl who was bloodied and in state of shock, have received a first "sanction": until a disciplinary inquiry is ended, they will have to walk while on duty, without the (...)

