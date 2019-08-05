Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year
Aug 5, 2019
Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year.
Romania's central bank on Monday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
