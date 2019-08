BestJobs: Job Applications Grow 18% in July



The number of job applicants grew 18% in July compared with June and more than 5% compared with July 2018. The most sought after field was banking, where the number of applicants grew 39% on the month, according to online recruiting site BestJobs.