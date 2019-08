Central Bank Reconfirms Inflation Outlook Above Target Variation Band This Year



Romania's central bank on Monday examined and approved the August 2019 Inflation Report, reconfirming the outlook for the annual inflation rate to remain above the variation band of the target for the remainder of the year.