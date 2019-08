Antitrust Body Looks into Abris Acquisition of Dentotal Protect



Romania's Competition Council is looking into the deal whereby private equity firm Abris CEE Mid-Market Fund III LP takes over dental supplies and equipment wholesaler Dentotal Protect SRL via DAKR Holdings Limited. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]