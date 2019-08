CBRE: Developers Eye Regional Cities for New Projects, Expansions



Modern retail stock, which includes retail parks and shopping centers, reached approximately 3.7 million square meters in the first half of 2019, of which 31% in Bucharest, as developers focus on secondary and tertiary cities and rent levels remained stable, CBRE said in a report.