FinMin Teodorovici: We plan to approve budget revision this week, most likely positive



Authorities have planned to approve the budget revision this week, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici stated on Monday in an interview for Radio Romania Actualitati. In this context, the minister specified that things have been clarified and only small details remain to be ironed out, showing at the same time that he is convinced that there will be a positive revision. "Yes, it is important to say that compared to what was released in the public space the previous days, I can say in one word that there will be a revision we hope positive, that is all ministries, those which have planned important investment measures and not only, will receive all the necessary amounts so that they also enforce them by the end of this year. There will be ministries that will have the budgets (...) as they were planned and there will also be, so to speak, some pluses where measures have been added to what we all know. They will be publicly announced at the same time with the revision by Madam Prime Minister and, as a conclusion, I am convinced that there will be a positive revision," Teodorovici specified for RRA. He mentioned that a few small details of the budget revision need to be ironed out, so the document is to be adopted this week. "This week we plan to approve this budget revision and I think that things are clarified, only the small details are left to be ironed out and things are as we said in the coalition and as we promised, above all, the population," stressed Eugen Teodorovici. According to the Minister of Finance, the local authorities will also receive money during this year’s first budget revision, and the amounts will be allocated according to the investment projects they have. The Minister of Finance once again stated that the pensions will be raised from September 1, and the increase of the pension point has the necessary amount provided for in the budget from the beginning of the year. On the other hand, the head of Finance announced that, for the sake of transparency and public debate, he intends to release the draft budget for 2020 in September this year.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) FinMin Teodorovici: We plan to approve budget revision this week, most likely positive.Authorities have planned to approve the budget revision this week, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici stated on Monday in an interview for Radio Romania Actualitati. In this context, the minister specified that things have been clarified and only small details remain to be ironed out, showing at the same time that he is convinced that there will be a positive revision. "Yes, it is important to say that compared to what was released in the public space the previous days, I can say in one word that there will be a revision we hope positive, that is all ministries, those which have planned important investment measures and not only, will receive all the necessary amounts so that they also enforce them by the end of this year. There will be ministries that will have the budgets (...) as they were planned and there will also be, so to speak, some pluses where measures have been added to what we all know. They will be publicly announced at the same time with the revision by Madam Prime Minister and, as a conclusion, I am convinced that there will be a positive revision," Teodorovici specified for RRA. He mentioned that a few small details of the budget revision need to be ironed out, so the document is to be adopted this week. "This week we plan to approve this budget revision and I think that things are clarified, only the small details are left to be ironed out and things are as we said in the coalition and as we promised, above all, the population," stressed Eugen Teodorovici. According to the Minister of Finance, the local authorities will also receive money during this year’s first budget revision, and the amounts will be allocated according to the investment projects they have. The Minister of Finance once again stated that the pensions will be raised from September 1, and the increase of the pension point has the necessary amount provided for in the budget from the beginning of the year. On the other hand, the head of Finance announced that, for the sake of transparency and public debate, he intends to release the draft budget for 2020 in September this year.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Team Romania wins four medals at 2019 International Geography Olympiad Team Romania competing in the 16th edition of the International Geography Olympiad, which took place in Hong Kong, China, July 30 - August 5, has won four medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze, according to the Ministry of National Education (MEN). "After a gold medal in 2018 at the (...)



Report on 112 emergency call service to be released Wednesday Senior official Raed Arafat said on Tuesday that the committee tasked with improving the localisation service through the 112 emergency call service will release its report on Wednesday. "It is a report on the measures to be taken to improve the localisation issues - we are working with (...)



StreamWIDE Relocates Bucharest Office to Timpuri Noi Square StreamWIDE, a company specialized in the software and telecommunications industry, relocates its office in Bucharest in the Timpuri Noi Square project, joining the new IT hub created in the business park developed by Vastint (...)



Under revision bill, gov't revenues to increase by 2.25 billion lei, expenses by 285.7 million lei In its latest budget revision bill, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) projects an increase by 2.251 billion lei in the 2019 government revenues and by 285.7 million lei in the public expenses. According to the bill, published on Tuesday morning on the MFP website, in the case of revenues, (...)



Uber Opens Largest Driver Assistance Center in CEE in Bucharest Uber on opens its largest assistance center for driver in Central and Eastern Europe in the northern part of Bucharest, following an investment of $250,000.



Romanian government official criticized for comparing president Iohannis to Adolf Hitler The institute studying the Holocaust in Romania has criticised the gesture of a government official who has published a photo collage comparing President Klaus Iohannis to Adolf Hitler.



Police officers sent walking as "sanction" for failing to get out of car and help suspected rape victim Police officers in the Eastern Romanian city of Galati, who refused to get off their car and failed to help a teenage girl who was bloodied and in state of shock, have received a first "sanction": until a disciplinary inquiry is ended, they will have to walk while on duty, without the (...)

