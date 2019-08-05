Romania's Culture minister on Romani Holocaust: "Delicate moments, not to call them unpreasant"



"More delicate moments, not to call them difficult or unpleasant" have happened where "certain minorities suffered" - this is how Romanian Culture minister Daniel Breaz has described the Romani Holocaust at a ceremony last weekend to commemorate the genocide of the Romani people during WWII.