Romania's Culture minister on Romani Holocaust: "Delicate moments, not to call them unpreasant"
Aug 5, 2019
"More delicate moments, not to call them difficult or unpleasant" have happened where "certain minorities suffered" - this is how Romanian Culture minister Daniel Breaz has described the Romani Holocaust at a ceremony last weekend to commemorate the genocide of the Romani people during WWII.
