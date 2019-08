Romanian government official criticized for comparing president Iohannis to Adolf Hitler



The institute studying the Holocaust in Romania has criticised the gesture of a government official who has published a photo collage comparing President Klaus Iohannis to Adolf Hitler. Romanian government official criticized for comparing president Iohannis to Adolf Hitler.The institute studying the Holocaust in Romania has criticised the gesture of a government official who has published a photo collage comparing President Klaus Iohannis to Adolf Hitler. [Read the article in HotNews]