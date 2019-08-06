Police officers sent walking as "sanction" for failing to get out of car and help suspected rape victim



Police officers in the Eastern Romanian city of Galati, who refused to get off their car and failed to help a teenage girl who was bloodied and in state of shock, have received a first "sanction": until a disciplinary inquiry is ended, they will have to walk while on duty, without the right to use their police vehicle, as police sources told news agency Mediafax. Police officers sent walking as "sanction" for failing to get out of car and help suspected rape victim.Police officers in the Eastern Romanian city of Galati, who refused to get off their car and failed to help a teenage girl who was bloodied and in state of shock, have received a first "sanction": until a disciplinary inquiry is ended, they will have to walk while on duty, without the right to use their police vehicle, as police sources told news agency Mediafax. [Read the article in HotNews]