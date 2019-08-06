Report on 112 emergency call service to be released Wednesday



Senior official Raed Arafat said on Tuesday that the committee tasked with improving the localisation service through the 112 emergency call service will release its report on Wednesday. "It is a report on the measures to be taken to improve the localisation issues - we are working with ANCOM [National Communications Administration and Regulatory Authority], STS [Special Telecommunications Service], the Ministry of Communications, IGSU [General Emergency Inspectorate]. All parties are working. There are also people from the General Secretariat of the Government. We have met daily; the board has done the same to regulate the legal texts to be put forth, and today I hope to finalise. They are working on the report as we speak. Today we see it in the big commission and, if all is ok, I will present it to the prime minister tomorrow, and then we will go out with the conclusions of the report," said Arafat. At the end of July, an Inter-ministerial Committee on the 112 Emergency Call System was set up to amend emergency ordinance no.34/2008 on the organisation and operation of the National Emergency Call System and emergency ordinance no.111/2011 on electronic communications. The committee is headed by Raed Arafat and comprises officials of the IGSU, the General Secretariat of the Government, the Ministry of Communications and Information Society, STS and ANCOM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, publisher: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)