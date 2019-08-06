 
Team Romania wins four medals at 2019 International Geography Olympiad
Team Romania competing in the 16th edition of the International Geography Olympiad, which took place in Hong Kong, China, July 30 - August 5, has won four medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze, according to the Ministry of National Education (MEN). "After a gold medal in 2018 at the competition hosted by Canada, Andrei Sandu (12th grade / Iasi National Collegiate High School) has added another one to his tally this year. The silver medallists are Bianca Elena Solomon (12th grade at Costache Negruzzi National Collegiate High School of Iasi), a 2018 gold medallist, and Marian-Razvan Popescu (11th grade at St. Sava Collegiate High School of Bucharest). Alexandru-Gabriel Chivu (12th grade Nicolae Balcescu Collegiate High School of Braila) was the bronze medallist," according to a press statement released by MEN on Tuesday. Accompanying the students were coordinating teachers Mihaela Cornelia Fiscutean and Dorin Fiscutean of the National Collegiate High School of Iasi. The selection was made based on the results at the the National Geography Olympiad in the 2018-2019 school year. More than 190 students from 48 countries participated in this year’s edition of the International Geography Olympiad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, publisher: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

