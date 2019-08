Budget Revision Draft Raises Revenues and Spending, Keeps Deficit Target at 2.76% of GDP



Romania's finance ministry on Tuesday released its proposed state budget revision draft, which raises expected revenues by RON3.75 billion, spending by RON3.9 billion and keeps the deficit target at 2.76% of gross domestic product. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]