Soft Drinks Producers Say Overtaxing Sugary Drinks Will Lead to Layoffs



Romania's government won't collect as much as it expects from its proposed tax on sugary drinks, the national association of soft drinks producers said Tuesday, adding the tax may lead to layoffs and factory shutdowns. Soft Drinks Producers Say Overtaxing Sugary Drinks Will Lead to Layoffs.Romania's government won't collect as much as it expects from its proposed tax on sugary drinks, the national association of soft drinks producers said Tuesday, adding the tax may lead to layoffs and factory shutdowns. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]