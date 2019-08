Romanian Government Plans to Tax Tips in Hospitality Industry



Romania's finance ministry and employers in the hospitality industry have agreed to draft a bill to levy a 10% income tax on tips in the hospitality industry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]