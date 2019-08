Sennheiser Opens Factory in Brasov, Central Romania



German audio equipment manufacturer Sennheiser has officially opened its factory in Brasov on Tuesday, where it employs 116 employees. Sennheiser Opens Factory in Brasov, Central Romania.German audio equipment manufacturer Sennheiser has officially opened its factory in Brasov on Tuesday, where it employs 116 employees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]