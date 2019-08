CBRE: Real Estate Transactions Could Top EUR1B in 2019



The Romanian real estate market might top EUR1 billion in transactions this year, a level unmatched since 2014, as deals amounted to approximately EUR340 million in the first half of the year, a report by CBRE showed Tuesday.