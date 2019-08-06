 
​Officer investigated over riot police violence due to return at helm of Bucharest Gendarmes
Aug 6, 2019

A top officer of the Romanian Gendarmerie, who is the subject of a criminal inquiry into violence committed by riot police during protests a year ago, is due to return at the helm of the Bucharest Gendarmerie, Interior Ministry sources have told HotNews.ro. Colonel Sebastian Cucos was holding the job of Gendarmerie commander when the violence of the August 10, 2018 anti-government protests spiraled out of control.

