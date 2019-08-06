World Vision Children’s Advisory Council requests free school transport for pupils in rural areas



The World Vision Romania Children’s Advisory Council addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, requesting free and safe school transport for pupils in rural areas. World Vision Romania supports the initiative and considers that the transport of pupils in rural areas "should be a priority" for the Government, as it would contribute to both reducing early school leaving and increasing the level of child safety. "We, the World Vision Romania Foundation, an organization that works daily with children from Romanian villages, have watched with sadness and indignation the tragedies publicized lately. Unfortunately, everything that has happened shows us that the voice of children and young people in Romania is not listened to. As an organization that puts the rights and interests of children at its center, we encouraged in 2012 the establishment of the World Vision Romania Children’s Advisory Council, a group of 12 children and young people, elected for a two-year term, to be the voice of the roughly 20,000 children from the counties where we operate: Cluj, Dolj, Ialomita, Vaslui and Valcea. Today, we let them express their thoughts, concerns, needs and, above all, their hopes, because they believe that change is possible in Romania and come with a first solution and concrete request: free and safe school transport for pupils in rural areas," a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs. The quoted source mentions the data of the European Monitor for Education and Training 2018, according to which the school transport services in Romania "are generally insufficient and inadequate, and the accessibility gets worse as pupils advance within the school system." At the same time, according to the Rural Child Wellbeing Report 2018, carried out by the World Vision Romania Foundation, only 32 percent of the children in pre-primary, primary or secondary school use the school transport, and the remaining 67 percent walk to school.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) World Vision Children’s Advisory Council requests free school transport for pupils in rural areas.The World Vision Romania Children’s Advisory Council addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, requesting free and safe school transport for pupils in rural areas. World Vision Romania supports the initiative and considers that the transport of pupils in rural areas "should be a priority" for the Government, as it would contribute to both reducing early school leaving and increasing the level of child safety. "We, the World Vision Romania Foundation, an organization that works daily with children from Romanian villages, have watched with sadness and indignation the tragedies publicized lately. Unfortunately, everything that has happened shows us that the voice of children and young people in Romania is not listened to. As an organization that puts the rights and interests of children at its center, we encouraged in 2012 the establishment of the World Vision Romania Children’s Advisory Council, a group of 12 children and young people, elected for a two-year term, to be the voice of the roughly 20,000 children from the counties where we operate: Cluj, Dolj, Ialomita, Vaslui and Valcea. Today, we let them express their thoughts, concerns, needs and, above all, their hopes, because they believe that change is possible in Romania and come with a first solution and concrete request: free and safe school transport for pupils in rural areas," a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs. The quoted source mentions the data of the European Monitor for Education and Training 2018, according to which the school transport services in Romania "are generally insufficient and inadequate, and the accessibility gets worse as pupils advance within the school system." At the same time, according to the Rural Child Wellbeing Report 2018, carried out by the World Vision Romania Foundation, only 32 percent of the children in pre-primary, primary or secondary school use the school transport, and the remaining 67 percent walk to school.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian President Iohannis claims 42% of voters support, new poll shows Romanian President Klaus Iohannis would receive 42% of the votes, should presidential elections take place tomorrow, according to a new poll by polling institute IMAS, which comes with striking results for other top politicians.



​Officer investigated over riot police violence due to return at helm of Bucharest Gendarmes A top officer of the Romanian Gendarmerie, who is the subject of a criminal inquiry into violence committed by riot police during protests a year ago, is due to return at the helm of the Bucharest Gendarmerie, Interior Ministry sources have told HotNews.ro. Colonel Sebastian Cucos was holding (...)



Largest assistance center in Central and Eastern Europe for Uber drivers, partners, in Bucharest Uber company inaugurated on Tuesday in Bucharest the largest center in Central and Eastern Europe that offers assistance to drivers and business partners in Romania, a center where they can contact directly Uber representatives to discuss various issues. Head of Customer Operations & (...)



Fin Min Teodorovici on rectification: No cuts to Transport, Health or Education Ministries The budget rectification does not entail funding cuts from ministries such as Transport, Health or Education, and the ministers are under the obligation to spend the allocated money, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici told a Tuesday's press conference. As concerns the Ministry (...)



Budget Revision Draft Raises Revenues and Spending, Keeps Deficit Target at 2.76% of GDP Romania's finance ministry on Tuesday released its proposed state budget revision draft, which raises expected revenues by RON3.75 billion, spending by RON3.9 billion and keeps the deficit target at 2.76% of gross domestic product.



Soft Drinks Producers Say Overtaxing Sugary Drinks Will Lead to Layoffs Romania's government won't collect as much as it expects from its proposed tax on sugary drinks, the national association of soft drinks producers said Tuesday, adding the tax may lead to layoffs and factory shutdowns.



OMV Petrom Appoints Johann Pleininger as Interim Member on Supervisory Board OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, on Tuesday announced it has appointed Johann Pleininger as interim member of the company's supervisory board after Christopher Veit waived his mandate as member of the supervisory (...)

