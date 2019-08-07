Senate’s Tariceanu: Coherent definition of national interest and harmonisation of efforts to promote it is needed



Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Tuesday evening in Marasesti, where the event dedicated to the memory of the fallen heroes of the World War I took place, that the lesson given by our predecessors is "still alive and present" and that, in order to have a strong country, the entire society and all the politicians should agree over the national interest and harmonise their efforts to promote it. "Days like these, when we celebrate significant moments in the history of the Romanian nation, awake in each of us a feeling of solidarity and pride toward the past, toward the courage and the vision of some leaders who left strong imprints in our national consciousness, but such days should be directed more toward our future, rather than to the past. The events of the last century provides us with a lesson that we should reflect on very carefully. Social cohesion, national interests and ideals which are unanimously accepted by our predecessors made Romania whole and great. This lesson is still alive and present. Romania cannot be strong without the entire society and all the politicians of this country agreeing on the national interest, to adopt and support it together. In this sense, a coherent definition of the national interest, of the ideals of the Romanian nation related to the present time and the international developments is needed. Only in this way will Romania win and win, on the one hand, by building an image of a dignified country, determined, with very clearly defined goals and which are pursued religiously, respected each time by its partners for seriousness and stability. Moreover, we should also remark that a harmonisation of the efforts to promote the national interest can only have beneficial effects over achieving the objectives which we proposed together in view of Romania’s development and modernisation," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated. The events organised in Marasesti dubbed "Heroic Vrancea" were attended by representatives of Romania’s Government, MPs, representatives of the diplomatic body, church personalities, public life figures, war veterans, and the programme included military and religious ceremonies, wreath-laying, as well as a large show. "It is our sacred duty to honor the memory of those who have sacrificed, to preserve the country that our ancestors left us and to strive to build a better future (...) ’Heroic Vrancea’ is about our gratitude toward their sacrifice (...) The Romanian soldiers who sacrificed have left us the Romanian unitary state created on December 1, 1918, a country that we all inherited, a whole and prosperous country which we must take further. May truth and love overcome hatred, division and falsehood which have overrun our people," President of the Vrancea County Council Marian Oprisan stated in the speech delivered to those present in Marasesti. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Madalina Negrea, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Rodica State) Senate’s Tariceanu: Coherent definition of national interest and harmonisation of efforts to promote it is needed.Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Tuesday evening in Marasesti, where the event dedicated to the memory of the fallen heroes of the World War I took place, that the lesson given by our predecessors is "still alive and present" and that, in order to have a strong country, the entire society and all the politicians should agree over the national interest and harmonise their efforts to promote it. "Days like these, when we celebrate significant moments in the history of the Romanian nation, awake in each of us a feeling of solidarity and pride toward the past, toward the courage and the vision of some leaders who left strong imprints in our national consciousness, but such days should be directed more toward our future, rather than to the past. The events of the last century provides us with a lesson that we should reflect on very carefully. Social cohesion, national interests and ideals which are unanimously accepted by our predecessors made Romania whole and great. This lesson is still alive and present. Romania cannot be strong without the entire society and all the politicians of this country agreeing on the national interest, to adopt and support it together. In this sense, a coherent definition of the national interest, of the ideals of the Romanian nation related to the present time and the international developments is needed. Only in this way will Romania win and win, on the one hand, by building an image of a dignified country, determined, with very clearly defined goals and which are pursued religiously, respected each time by its partners for seriousness and stability. Moreover, we should also remark that a harmonisation of the efforts to promote the national interest can only have beneficial effects over achieving the objectives which we proposed together in view of Romania’s development and modernisation," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated. The events organised in Marasesti dubbed "Heroic Vrancea" were attended by representatives of Romania’s Government, MPs, representatives of the diplomatic body, church personalities, public life figures, war veterans, and the programme included military and religious ceremonies, wreath-laying, as well as a large show. "It is our sacred duty to honor the memory of those who have sacrificed, to preserve the country that our ancestors left us and to strive to build a better future (...) ’Heroic Vrancea’ is about our gratitude toward their sacrifice (...) The Romanian soldiers who sacrificed have left us the Romanian unitary state created on December 1, 1918, a country that we all inherited, a whole and prosperous country which we must take further. May truth and love overcome hatred, division and falsehood which have overrun our people," President of the Vrancea County Council Marian Oprisan stated in the speech delivered to those present in Marasesti. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Madalina Negrea, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Heat wave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania throughout Sunday noon The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon. According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand, and in the afternoon thermal (...)



Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu accused of bribe taking worth over 800,000 euro Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu is accused by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of bribe taking worth 869,413 euro from the representatives of some companies in the IT area, in return for making available favorable offers on the products marketed by Oracle, for (...)



Antibiotice Iasi Posts Higher Sales, Profit in 1H/2019 Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday reported total sales of RON172.3 million in the first half of the year, up 9%, and a net profit of RON22.3 million, up 11% on the year.



Ikea Set to Buy 8-Ha Land in Timisoara for New Store Swedish furniture and home deco retailer Ikea is close to signing a deal to acquire a plot of land stretching onto 8 hectares in Timisoara, western Romania, for a future store.



Oracle Romania CEO Under Judicial Control on Corruption Allegations Romanian anticorruption prosecutors have placed Oracle Romania CEO Sorin Mindrutescu under judicial control and set bail at EUR500,000 on bribe taking accusations.



Anticorruption Prosecutors Raid Oracle Romania Headquarters - Sources Prosecutors from Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) carried out searches at the northern Bucharest headquarters of the Romanian branch of well-known US multinational tech company Oracle, judicial sources told (...)



Tecau-Rojer, through to Rogers Cup men's doubles second round Romanian-Dutch tennis duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday advanced to the men's doubles second round at the 5,701,945-USD Rogers Cup ATP Masters 1,000 tournament in Montreal after defeating Christian Garin (Chile) / Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) 6-3 6-3. Fifth-seed (...)

