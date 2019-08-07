President Iohannis to meet US President Trump in Washington, Presidential Administration confirms



President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Washington DC, August 19-20, at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Presidential Administration said Tuesday evening. Earlier, the White House announced the meeting of the two presidents on August 20. "On the occasion of the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis and President Donald J. Trump will discuss strengthening and further developing the strong and dynamic strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, in all its dimensions, including in security and economic terms. Romania’s President will highlight the fact that Romania will continue to be a strong strategic partner and a responsible and reliable ally of the United States of America, as one of the main priorities in Romania’s foreign policy is to strengthen the transatlantic relationship and the security of the Euro-Atlantic area," says the Presidential Administration. The White House said in a press statement that the two leaders will discuss how best to meet the many shared security challenges facing the United States and Romania and ways to advance fair and reciprocal trade and energy partnerships. The visit will occur as Romanians mark the 30th year since the fall of communism and the 15th year of Romania’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. "The President looks forward to celebrating these important anniversaries with President Iohannis," the White House said. It is the second time in their current tenures that President Trump and President Iohannis have a meeting at the White House, after a previous one in June 2017. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis to meet US President Trump in Washington, Presidential Administration confirms.President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Washington DC, August 19-20, at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Presidential Administration said Tuesday evening. Earlier, the White House announced the meeting of the two presidents on August 20. "On the occasion of the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis and President Donald J. Trump will discuss strengthening and further developing the strong and dynamic strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, in all its dimensions, including in security and economic terms. Romania’s President will highlight the fact that Romania will continue to be a strong strategic partner and a responsible and reliable ally of the United States of America, as one of the main priorities in Romania’s foreign policy is to strengthen the transatlantic relationship and the security of the Euro-Atlantic area," says the Presidential Administration. The White House said in a press statement that the two leaders will discuss how best to meet the many shared security challenges facing the United States and Romania and ways to advance fair and reciprocal trade and energy partnerships. The visit will occur as Romanians mark the 30th year since the fall of communism and the 15th year of Romania’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. "The President looks forward to celebrating these important anniversaries with President Iohannis," the White House said. It is the second time in their current tenures that President Trump and President Iohannis have a meeting at the White House, after a previous one in June 2017. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Heat wave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania throughout Sunday noon The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon. According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand, and in the afternoon thermal (...)



Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu accused of bribe taking worth over 800,000 euro Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu is accused by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of bribe taking worth 869,413 euro from the representatives of some companies in the IT area, in return for making available favorable offers on the products marketed by Oracle, for (...)



Antibiotice Iasi Posts Higher Sales, Profit in 1H/2019 Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday reported total sales of RON172.3 million in the first half of the year, up 9%, and a net profit of RON22.3 million, up 11% on the year.



Ikea Set to Buy 8-Ha Land in Timisoara for New Store Swedish furniture and home deco retailer Ikea is close to signing a deal to acquire a plot of land stretching onto 8 hectares in Timisoara, western Romania, for a future store.



Oracle Romania CEO Under Judicial Control on Corruption Allegations Romanian anticorruption prosecutors have placed Oracle Romania CEO Sorin Mindrutescu under judicial control and set bail at EUR500,000 on bribe taking accusations.



Anticorruption Prosecutors Raid Oracle Romania Headquarters - Sources Prosecutors from Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) carried out searches at the northern Bucharest headquarters of the Romanian branch of well-known US multinational tech company Oracle, judicial sources told (...)



Tecau-Rojer, through to Rogers Cup men's doubles second round Romanian-Dutch tennis duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday advanced to the men's doubles second round at the 5,701,945-USD Rogers Cup ATP Masters 1,000 tournament in Montreal after defeating Christian Garin (Chile) / Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) 6-3 6-3. Fifth-seed (...)

