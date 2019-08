Coface: Insolvencies in Romania Drop 33% in 1H/2019



The number of companies that went insolvent in Romania in the first half of 2019 was 33% lower compared with the same period in 2018, Coface Romania said in a report Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]