New Car Registrations in Romania Down 0.9% on Year in 2Q



Registrations of new passenger cars in Romania declined 0.9% in the second quarter this year compared with the second quarter of 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. New Car Registrations in Romania Down 0.9% on Year in 2Q.Registrations of new passenger cars in Romania declined 0.9% in the second quarter this year compared with the second quarter of 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]