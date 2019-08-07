Lidl Opens 31st Store in Bucharest.
German discount retailer Lidl will open its 31st store in Bucharest Thursday, reaching a national network of 250 units, of which 12% are in the capital city.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Heat wave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania throughout Sunday noonThe National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon.
According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand, and in the afternoon thermal (...)
Antibiotice Iasi Posts Higher Sales, Profit in 1H/2019Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday reported total sales of RON172.3 million in the first half of the year, up 9%, and a net profit of RON22.3 million, up 11% on the year.
Tecau-Rojer, through to Rogers Cup men's doubles second roundRomanian-Dutch tennis duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday advanced to the men's doubles second round at the 5,701,945-USD Rogers Cup ATP Masters 1,000 tournament in Montreal after defeating Christian Garin (Chile) / Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) 6-3 6-3.
Fifth-seed (...)