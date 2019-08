Swine Fever Outbreaks Eat Away at Smithfield's Profit in Romania



The Romanian division of Chinese-held Smithfield, the largest pork producer in Romania and globally, had a net profit of RON28 million in 2018, six times lower than in 2017, finance ministry data showed.