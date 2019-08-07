Romanian students win prizes at International Mathematical Competition for University Students



Students of Bucharest University (UB) and of the University Politehnica of Bucharest got many prizes at the International Mathematical Competition for University Students 2019 (IMC 2019), which took place in Blagoevgrad , Bulgaria, July 28-August 3. According to a statement published on the UB website, the team of its Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science won three first prizes at IMC 2019. The team, coordinated by the lecturer Gabriel Mincu, was made up of students Robert-Andrei Bara (1st year), Dragos Manea (2nd year) and Calin-Daniel Spiridon (2nd year). The six students of the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB) in the same competition won one first prize, four third prizes and one honorable mention. The first prize went to Sebastian Cojocariu, a student at the Faculty of Automation and Computers, and the four third prizes to Emanuel Necula and Doina Chiroiu-Jitianu, both of the Faculty of Automation and Computers; Raluca Ioana Ciobotia of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering; Cosmin Barascu of the Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology. The honorable mention went to Ionut Petrisor Anghel of the Faculty of Automation and Computers. According to a statement published on the UPB website, the competition is organised by University College London and hosted by American University in Bulgaria. On each of the two days of the competition, the students had to solve five problems in 5 hours. The competition was attended by 360 students from 77 universities in 40 countries from Africa, North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

