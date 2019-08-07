Business coalition takes stand on Romanian government over failure to consult about new taxes



A major group of business and influential associations stood up again on Wednesday to challenge the Romanian government over its lack of consultations and transparency over taxation measures. The Coalition for the Development of Romania thus reacted to a set of tax and budgetary measures announced by the Finance Ministry.