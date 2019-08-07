UPDATE Romania minor member of governing coalition ALDE announces new political alliance, then changes tone



Romania's Liberal Democrats (ALDE), who are a minority member of the governing coalition with the Social Democrats (PSD), are forming a new political alliance with Pro Romania, a new party formed by ex-PSD leader and ex-PM Victor Ponta, ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced on Facebook on Wednesday. He later changed tone and modified his message, saying only talks in this regard have taken place.



UPDATE Pro Romania's Victor Ponta reacted shortly by saying that no decision was made, but "we talked and progressed" towards a joint political project, suggesting that ALDE was about to leave the governing coalition. He recalled that in late July he voiced support for joint project with ALDE, should ALDE leave the government.



