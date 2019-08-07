Romania's presidential hopefuls sharpen electoral knives as incumbent Iohannis visits Trump



Preparations for presidential elections due to take place in Romania later this year have entered a new phase as incumbent head of state Klaus Iohannis raised the stakes with an announced visit to the White House. Such an event is seen as an ace in the hands of anyone who secures it in Romania, a country for which, since the fall of communism, America was a key ally.