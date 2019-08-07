ALDE’s Tariceanu insists he discussed future collaboration with Pro Romania



National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday insisted on his announcement regarding a future collaboration with opposition Pro Romania party, saying that discussions took place between the two political groups but no decision was made. In the announcement originally made on Facebook he replaced the word "decided" with "discussed." "Fruitful discussions this morning with Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta: we have discussed a future collaboration in the form of a political alliance! ALDE and Pro Romania will have joint parliamentary groups and, thus, we will be the third largest parliamentary political force, after PSD and PNL. In the period immediately ahead, the working groups of the two parties will meet to establish the alliance's political project and a collaboration protocol," reads Tariceanu's edited Facebook post. Pro Romania's national leader Victor Ponta said on Wednesday that, following discussions with ALDE, lots of progress was made toward the two political groups taking part in a joint project, but no decision has been made yet. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

