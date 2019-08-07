ALDE, Pro Romania choose to enter political alliance



National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that ALDE and Pro Romania party, led by former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, have decided to collaborate as a political alliance, with the two parties to set up joint parliamentary groups. "Fruitful discussions this morning with Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta: we have decided on a future collaboration in the form of a political alliance! ALDE and Pro Romania will have joint parliamentary groups and, thus, we will be the third largest parliamentary political force, after PSD and PNL. In the period immediately ahead, the working groups of the two parties will meet to establish the alliance's political project and a collaboration protocol," Tariceanu wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)