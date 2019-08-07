EP President Sassoli says Romanian teenager's murder horrifies whole Europe



Hearing the voice of Alexandra Macesanu calling for help in vain horrifies not only Romania, but the whole of Europe, David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He referred to the murder case of teenager Alexandra in the Southern Romanian town of Caracal two weeks ago, a case which shocked Romania as authorities failed to save the girl despite her calls for help. EP President Sassoli says Romanian teenager's murder horrifies whole Europe.Hearing the voice of Alexandra Macesanu calling for help in vain horrifies not only Romania, but the whole of Europe, David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He referred to the murder case of teenager Alexandra in the Southern Romanian town of Caracal two weeks ago, a case which shocked Romania as authorities failed to save the girl despite her calls for help. [Read the article in HotNews]