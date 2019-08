Oracle Romania faces raid by anti-graft prosecutors - sources



Prosecutors for the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) were running investigations at the HQ of Oracle Romania company in Bucharest, in a case of suspected private business coruption, judiciary sources told news agency Agerpres. It appeared that the head of the local branch was the target of the investigation. [Read the article in HotNews]