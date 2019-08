Antibiotice Iasi Posts Higher Sales, Profit in 1H/2019



Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday reported total sales of RON172.3 million in the first half of the year, up 9%, and a net profit of RON22.3 million, up 11% on the year.