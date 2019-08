Ikea Set to Buy 8-Ha Land in Timisoara for New Store



Swedish furniture and home deco retailer Ikea is close to signing a deal to acquire a plot of land stretching onto 8 hectares in Timisoara, western Romania, for a future store. Ikea Set to Buy 8-Ha Land in Timisoara for New Store.Swedish furniture and home deco retailer Ikea is close to signing a deal to acquire a plot of land stretching onto 8 hectares in Timisoara, western Romania, for a future store. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]