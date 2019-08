Oracle Romania CEO Under Judicial Control on Corruption Allegations



Romanian anticorruption prosecutors have placed Oracle Romania CEO Sorin Mindrutescu under judicial control and set bail at EUR500,000 on bribe taking accusations. Oracle Romania CEO Under Judicial Control on Corruption Allegations.Romanian anticorruption prosecutors have placed Oracle Romania CEO Sorin Mindrutescu under judicial control and set bail at EUR500,000 on bribe taking accusations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]