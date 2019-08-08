Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu accused of bribe taking worth over 800,000 euro



Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu is accused by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of bribe taking worth 869,413 euro from the representatives of some companies in the IT area, in return for making available favorable offers on the products marketed by Oracle, for the respective companies to participate in public tenders organized by various state institutions or with state capital. According to a DNA release, following the legal authorizations from the competent court, the DNA prosecutors - the Section for combating the offences assimilated to those of corruption conducted searches on Wednesday within a criminal case targeting suspicions about committing some corruption offences. Subsequently, following the hearing in the same criminal case, the criminal action against Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu was ordered, for bribe taking in a continuous form (8 counts). Moreover, a bail worth 500,000 euro (equivalent in lei) was established, which will be deposited at a bank unit and recorded on his name at the DNA’s disposal or by establishing a movable security or a real estate warranty deed, within the limit of the respective amount. The deadline for the bail deposit was set for 9 August. "In the aforementioned quality, the defendant Mindrutescu Sorin Mihai claimed and subsequently received the total amount of 869,413 euro, as a bribe, from the representatives of some companies in the IT area (accredited partners of the multinational company), so he can place, when exercising his job duties, favorable price offers at their disposal regarding the products marketed by the Romanian branch of the multinational company, in order for the respective companies to be able to register and participate in certain public tenders organised by various state institutions or with state capital - the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), the Agricultural Payments and Interventions Agency (APIA), the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), the National Power Grid Company - Transelectrica SA, the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) and the Romanian Administration of Air Traffic Services (ROMATSA)," the DNA argues. According to the DNA, the price offers were related to the products marketed by Oracle Romania, in particular the IT licenses necessary to the public institutions. "The tenders organised by the state-owned companies were aimed at the acquisition of computing equipment, components, accessories, products and software applications and related services necessary for the implementation of some online services projects or some projects for the development, extension and adaptation of the information systems. Moreover, the tenders were aimed at supplementing or renewing software products or technical support and maintenance services. The total amount of 869,413 euro was claimed and received by the defendant, as a bribe, in eight situations, between September 2009 and November 2013. The money was received either in the defendant’s personal accounts or in the accounts of some companies controlled by the defendant," the DNA mentions. 