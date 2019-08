Zentiva Raises Share Capital to RON69.7M



Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, raised its share capital by RON28 million, to RON69.7 million, after shareholders subscribed 93.3% of the new offered shares under preference rights. Zentiva Raises Share Capital to RON69.7M.Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, raised its share capital by RON28 million, to RON69.7 million, after shareholders subscribed 93.3% of the new offered shares under preference rights. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]